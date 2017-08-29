A new wave of campers is taking to the great outdoors, though you might not find them in A-frame tents. They are in tree houses and Airstreams, king beds and plush robes, prompting campgrounds to install Wi-Fi, and inspiring startups to build hotel-caliber apps and websites for discovering and booking campsites with zip lines and fine food.
Camping today: Goodbye pup tent; hello Wi-Fi
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:51 PM
