The Lost Arts of the Outdoors

Sure, you know how to use Google Maps to get your overstuffed Subaru to a car-camping site. And that's great: We applaud whatever methods you employ to get outside. But as our recreation habits evolve, we risk losing other skills teetering on the brink of obscurity—like how to navigate sans phone or weather spells of boredom without it. Fear not: We've assembled more than 20 masters of their craft to help you relearn those simple pleasures.