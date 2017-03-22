Camping is Up in the U.S., Trend Expected to Continue as Millennials Seek the Positive Health Impacts of Time Spent Outdoors

An estimated 13 million U.S. households plan to camp more in 2017 than they did in 2016, and more than 1 million new households have started camping each year since 2014. Millennials are driving this growth as they take to the outdoors in greater numbers, and they have no intention of letting up. This is according to the results of the 2017 North American Camping Report, an annual independent study supported by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA)