Newsvine

LoganMorganqc

LoganMorganqc does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

Most in Michigan favor protecting environment even at economic expense | MLive.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by LoganMorganqc View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNews Impact - MLive.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 4:43 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

EAST LANSING, MI -- In a post-election poll, Michiganders were asked a tough question about how much they really value environmental protections.According to the poll results, most respondents, 59 percent, believe protecting the environment should trump economic growth when the two come into conflict -- particularly when it comes to risk posed by climate change.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor