EAST LANSING, MI -- In a post-election poll, Michiganders were asked a tough question about how much they really value environmental protections.According to the poll results, most respondents, 59 percent, believe protecting the environment should trump economic growth when the two come into conflict -- particularly when it comes to risk posed by climate change.
Most in Michigan favor protecting environment even at economic expense | MLive.com
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 4:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment