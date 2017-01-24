Newsvine

LoganMorganqc

LoganMorganqc does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 4 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

10 women who changed the way we see nature | MNN - Mother Nature Network

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by LoganMorganqc View Original Article: mother nature network
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:02 PM
Discuss:

They don't always get a proportional place in the history books, but women have played a vital role in wilderness exploration, conservation and our understanding of nature and wildlife.

The following women thrived on being in the wilderness and brought us a new level of understanding about the natural world. Not only were they interesting characters with compelling life stories, many were also writers who crafted exciting accounts of their exploits or wrote eloquent arguments for the preservation of the environment.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor