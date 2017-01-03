China Today reports that the government has big plans to build a visitors' center complex at the base of Qomolangma, which is the Tibetan name for Mount Everest. While most climbers opt to begin their journeys via Nepal, China is now sinking a considerable amount of money to build up infrastructure in Gangkar, on the Tibetan side of the mountain.
China set to build major visitors' complex at Mount Everest base | Fox News
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Tue Jan 3, 2017 4:31 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment